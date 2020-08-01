AP breaches 1.50 lakh Covid-19 cases, races ahead to unseat TN

With nearly 40,000 cases reported in just four days, Andhra Pradesh has finally unseated Delhi to clinch the dubious third spot in the country’s Covid-19 tally.

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 9,246 new cases taking the total number of infections to 1,50,209. The national capital had been holding the third position behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for weeks. In the last 24 hours, Delhi slipped to the fourth spot in the list of the worst-hit states after the national capital recorded 1,195 new infections taking its tally to 1,35,598.

Andhra Pradesh has reported nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases in the last four days, pushing its tally to 1,50,209. On Friday, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike of 10,376 coronavirus cases, 10,167 cases on Thursday and 10,093 cases a day before. The pace at which the cases are rising in the state, it won’t be surprising if AP will unseat Tamil Nadu to claim the dubious rank of the second worst-hit pandemic state in the country sooner than later.

For the fourth straight week, Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a record spike in the death toll due to the viral infection. In the last 24 hours, AP reported 59 deaths taking the number of fatalities to 1,407.

Andhra Pradesh’s infection positivity rate increased to 7.22 per cent. Among the states with over 20,000 cases, it has the second-worst recovery ratio of 45.3 per cent. Only Karnataka outranks AP with a ratio of around 40 per cent.

There are 72,138 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, while 76,614 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from several hospitals in the state.