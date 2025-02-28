x
AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra expecting their First Child
Vishwambara big Update to arrive in March
Kingston Trailer: A deep dive into heroism and redemption in India’s first sea fantasy adventure

AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations

The Andhra Pradesh government presented its annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 on February 28, 2025. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav introduced the budget in the Legislative Assembly, marking the first full-fledged budget by the NDA-led coalition government. The budget, totaling ₹3.22 lakh crores, focuses on welfare schemes, development projects, and economic recovery. Here are the key highlights and allocations:

Budget Overview

  •  Total Budget: ₹3,22,359 crores
  •  Revenue Expenditure: ₹2,51,162 crores
  •  Revenue Deficit: ₹33,185 crores
  •  Fiscal Deficit: ₹79,926 crores
  • Capital Expenditure: ₹40,635 crores

      • Key Allocations

      Welfare Schemes

      •  Thalliki Vandanam: ₹9,407 crores (financial assistance to mothers)
      •  Annadata Sukhibhava: ₹6,300 crores (support for farmers)
      •  Jal Jeevan Mission**: ₹2,800 crores (drinking water supply)
      •  Navaodaya 2.0: ₹10 crores (alcohol and drug-free state initiative)

      Social Welfare

      •  SC Welfare: ₹20,281 crores
      •  ST Welfare: ₹8,159 crores
      •  BC Welfare: ₹47,456 crores
      •  Minority Welfare : ₹5,434 crores
      •  Women, Child Welfare, and Senior Citizens: ₹4,332 crores

      Education and Skill Development

      •  School Education: ₹31,805 crores
      •  Higher Education: ₹2,506 crores
      •  Skill Development Training: ₹1,228 crores

      Health and Family Welfare

      •  Medical, Health, and Family Welfare: ₹19,264 crores

      Infrastructure and Development

      •  Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: ₹18,847 crores
      •  Municipal Administration and Urban Development: ₹13,862 crores
      •  Housing : ₹6,318 crores
      •  Water Resources: ₹18,019 crores
      •  Industries and Commerce: ₹3,156 crores
      •  Energy: ₹13,600 crores
      •  R&D: ₹8,785 crores

      Tourism and Culture

      •  Youth, Tourism, and Culture: ₹469 crores

      Other Key Allocations

      •  Polavaram Project: ₹6,705 crores
      •  Telugu Language Development and Promotion: ₹10 crores
      •  Home Department: ₹8,570 crores

      Focus Areas

      1. Welfare and Development: The budget prioritizes the implementation of Super Six welfare schemes and manifesto promises, ensuring financial support for farmers, women, and marginalized communities.

      2. Economic Recovery: The government aims to address the financial mismanagement of the previous administration, focusing on clearing pending bills and reviving stalled development projects.

      3. Infrastructure Growth: Significant allocations for Polavaram, Amaravati, and rural-urban development projects highlight the government’s commitment to infrastructure growth.

      4. Social Justice: Enhanced allocations for SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare reflect the government’s focus on inclusive development.

      5. Education and Skill Development: Increased funding for education and skill training aims to empower the youth and improve employability.

