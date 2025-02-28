AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations

The Andhra Pradesh government presented its annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 on February 28, 2025. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav introduced the budget in the Legislative Assembly, marking the first full-fledged budget by the NDA-led coalition government. The budget, totaling ₹3.22 lakh crores, focuses on welfare schemes, development projects, and economic recovery. Here are the key highlights and allocations:
Budget Overview
- Total Budget: ₹3,22,359 crores
- Revenue Expenditure: ₹2,51,162 crores
- Revenue Deficit: ₹33,185 crores
- Fiscal Deficit: ₹79,926 crores
- Capital Expenditure: ₹40,635 crores
- Thalliki Vandanam: ₹9,407 crores (financial assistance to mothers)
- Annadata Sukhibhava: ₹6,300 crores (support for farmers)
- Jal Jeevan Mission**: ₹2,800 crores (drinking water supply)
- Navaodaya 2.0: ₹10 crores (alcohol and drug-free state initiative)
- SC Welfare: ₹20,281 crores
- ST Welfare: ₹8,159 crores
- BC Welfare: ₹47,456 crores
- Minority Welfare : ₹5,434 crores
- Women, Child Welfare, and Senior Citizens: ₹4,332 crores
- School Education: ₹31,805 crores
- Higher Education: ₹2,506 crores
- Skill Development Training: ₹1,228 crores
- Medical, Health, and Family Welfare: ₹19,264 crores
- Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: ₹18,847 crores
- Municipal Administration and Urban Development: ₹13,862 crores
- Housing : ₹6,318 crores
- Water Resources: ₹18,019 crores
- Industries and Commerce: ₹3,156 crores
- Energy: ₹13,600 crores
- R&D: ₹8,785 crores
- Youth, Tourism, and Culture: ₹469 crores
- Polavaram Project: ₹6,705 crores
- Telugu Language Development and Promotion: ₹10 crores
- Home Department: ₹8,570 crores
Key Allocations
Welfare Schemes
Social Welfare
Education and Skill Development
Health and Family Welfare
Infrastructure and Development
Tourism and Culture
Other Key Allocations
Focus Areas
1. Welfare and Development: The budget prioritizes the implementation of Super Six welfare schemes and manifesto promises, ensuring financial support for farmers, women, and marginalized communities.
2. Economic Recovery: The government aims to address the financial mismanagement of the previous administration, focusing on clearing pending bills and reviving stalled development projects.
3. Infrastructure Growth: Significant allocations for Polavaram, Amaravati, and rural-urban development projects highlight the government’s commitment to infrastructure growth.
4. Social Justice: Enhanced allocations for SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare reflect the government’s focus on inclusive development.
5. Education and Skill Development: Increased funding for education and skill training aims to empower the youth and improve employability.