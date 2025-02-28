AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations

Key Allocations

Welfare Schemes

Thalliki Vandanam: ₹9,407 crores (financial assistance to mothers)

Annadata Sukhibhava: ₹6,300 crores (support for farmers)

Jal Jeevan Mission**: ₹2,800 crores (drinking water supply)

Navaodaya 2.0: ₹10 crores (alcohol and drug-free state initiative)

Social Welfare

SC Welfare: ₹20,281 crores

ST Welfare: ₹8,159 crores

BC Welfare: ₹47,456 crores

Minority Welfare : ₹5,434 crores

Women, Child Welfare, and Senior Citizens: ₹4,332 crores

Education and Skill Development

School Education: ₹31,805 crores

Higher Education: ₹2,506 crores

Skill Development Training: ₹1,228 crores

Health and Family Welfare

Medical, Health, and Family Welfare: ₹19,264 crores

Infrastructure and Development

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: ₹18,847 crores

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: ₹13,862 crores

Housing : ₹6,318 crores

Water Resources: ₹18,019 crores

Industries and Commerce: ₹3,156 crores

Energy: ₹13,600 crores

R&D: ₹8,785 crores

Tourism and Culture

Youth, Tourism, and Culture: ₹469 crores

Other Key Allocations

Polavaram Project: ₹6,705 crores

Telugu Language Development and Promotion: ₹10 crores

Home Department: ₹8,570 crores

Focus Areas

1. Welfare and Development: The budget prioritizes the implementation of Super Six welfare schemes and manifesto promises, ensuring financial support for farmers, women, and marginalized communities.

2. Economic Recovery: The government aims to address the financial mismanagement of the previous administration, focusing on clearing pending bills and reviving stalled development projects.

3. Infrastructure Growth: Significant allocations for Polavaram, Amaravati, and rural-urban development projects highlight the government’s commitment to infrastructure growth.

4. Social Justice: Enhanced allocations for SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare reflect the government’s focus on inclusive development.

5. Education and Skill Development: Increased funding for education and skill training aims to empower the youth and improve employability.