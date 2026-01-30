x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

AP Budget Session: Andhra Pradesh Sets the Stage for Crucial Financial Deliberations

Published on January 30, 2026 by swathy

AP Budget Session: Andhra Pradesh Sets the Stage for Crucial Financial Deliberations

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially issued the notification for the 2026 Budget Session, marking the beginning of an important phase in the state’s legislative and financial calendar.

The Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on February 11. On the opening day, the Governor will address both Houses, outlining the government’s vision, priorities, and policy direction for the coming year. The state government is planning to present the annual budget on February 14, making it a key moment for governance and economic planning.

During the session, meetings of the Business Advisory Committee are expected to be held. These meetings will finalize the number of working days for both the Assembly and the Legislative Council, ensuring smooth conduct of legislative business.

Alongside the session notification, preparations for the 2026–27 state budget have already begun. The Finance Department has directed all government departments to submit their budget proposals by the end of January. Clear guidelines have been issued to ensure accuracy and accountability in the estimates.

Departments have also been asked to submit revised estimates for the 2025–26 financial year. They must identify savings under each budget head and provide a clear picture of expenditure incurred so far. Officials are required to assess how much spending is likely in the remaining three months of the current financial year and submit realistic revisions based on these projections.

The state government has reiterated its focus on infrastructure-led growth. Priority areas include housing construction, road development, transport infrastructure, safe drinking water, education, and healthcare. Improving service standards in these sectors remains a core objective. Industrial expansion and job creation are also expected to play a major role in the upcoming budget.

As part of capital budget planning, departments have been instructed to present detailed proposals. These should cover projects implemented through public-private partnerships, centrally sponsored schemes, and state development programs. Information on works supported by institutions such as NABARD and HUDCO must also be submitted in a comprehensive manner.

With structured planning and early groundwork, the Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to present a budget that balances fiscal discipline with development priorities. The upcoming Budget Session is expected to provide clear signals on the state’s economic roadmap and governance strategy for the year ahead.

