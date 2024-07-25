AP Cabinet approves second diaphragm wall for Polavaram

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to construct a second diaphragm wall for the Polavaram Project. The cabinet which met in Velagapudi Secretariat on the day passed the resolution seeking construction of a second diaphragm wall for the Polavaram project. The cabinet meeting was chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu tabled the proposal before the cabinet as the present diaphragm wall was damaged due to 2020 floods. The previous YSR Congress government had blamed the TDP government for the breach of the diaphragm wall. It alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had taken money from the Polavaram project and constructed a weak diaphragm wall.

However, after the 2024 general election to the state Assembly, the NDA government headed by Chandrababu Naidu issued a white paper on the Polavaram Project and blamed the YSR Congress for the breach. It alleged that the reverse tendering and change of contractor led to delay in completion of works. The NDA government also blamed the YSR Congress government for the breach as the works were not completed on time.

Experts from US and other countries have visited the Polavaram project and conducted a study on the diaphragm wall. The Central Water Commission engineers also visited the project some time ago. They have strongly recommended a second diaphragm wall to ensure the safety of the project.

Now, the NDA government has tabled the proposal for construction of a second diaphragm wall. The NITI Aayog wanted a cabinet resolution to consider the proposal. Accordingly, the cabinet approved the proposal. The proposal would be tabled at the NITI Aayog meeting to be held in Delhi on July 27. The NITI Aayog might consider the proposal and recommend it to the Central government. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would table the proposal at the NITI Aayog meeting.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is also scheduled to pass a resolution thanking the Central government for the allocations to the state in the 2024-25 budget. The Central budget had marked Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati and promised completion of Polavaram project. The Central government reiterated that it would stand by the Andhra Pradesh government to complete both Amravati and Polavaram projects in the next five years.