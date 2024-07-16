AP cabinet clears repeal of Land Titling Act

Spread the love

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet which met in Amaravati on Monday resolved to repeal the Land Titling Act in the coming session of the Assembly. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the cabinet meeting. The repeal of the Land Titling Act was one of the promises of the TDP and NDA in the recently held general elections to the state Assembly.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had brought the Act to grab the lands of the poor and innocent people in the state. He said so many things against the Act and promised to withdraw it if the NDA is voted to power. Accordingly, the chief minister proposed the repeal of the Act and the cabinet approved it.

The cabinet also approved the new sand policy introduced by the state government. The sand is free and the customer has to pay the excavation and transport charges, as per the new sand policy. The state government would frame rules for the new sand policy and continue the scheme in the state. The cabinet cleared the proposal.

The cabinet accepted the proposal to get Rs 3,200 crore loan for the marketing department. The marketing department would borrow the money to purchase paddy from the farmers. The amount would be spent only to purchase paddy from the farmers. The cabinet also approved the proposal to take a loan of Rs 2,000 crore for the civil supplies department.

The cabinet approved the proposal to convene Andhra Pradesh assembly from July 22. The Assembly has to pass the 2024-25 budget by the present government. The previous government had tabled vote on account budget just before the general election. The present government has to table the full budget now.

The chief minister had also reviewed the performance of the ministers and other MLAs in the last thirty days in power. The chief minister wanted the Ministers to work according to the aspirations of the people. He said that the people have voted for the NDA to work differently from the previous YSR Congress. He wanted the Ministers to win the confidence of the people through their work. He also wanted them to be available for the party workers and the general public.