AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet took the big decision to acquire 44,000 more acres for Capital construction. The landmark decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Already AP Govt had acquired about 34,000 acres for the construction of capital city Amaravati, during the first term of Chandrababu Naidu’s rule, between 2014 and 19. Then Chandrababu Naidu Sarkar has innovated land pooling method to acquire such large tracts of land.

Now taking capital construction to even gigantic scale, Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance Govt has decided to acquire 44,000 more acres.

Though farmers and land owners, who had already given their lands towards Amaravati construction, expressed apprehensions over fresh round of land acquisition, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt has decided to go ahead. Further details of the land to be acquired in different mandals and villages, modus operandi of the acquisition and others will be announced soon.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been making all-out efforts to complete capital city Amaravati construction by 2029. Alerted by the past experiences regarding Amaravati, he is determined to complete it within this Assembly term. Already various works relating to capital construction are going on briskly in Amaravati.