x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati
image
Jai Bagalaamukhii from Thammudu: Ajaneesh Loknath’s Trance
image
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet
image
Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting
image
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar

AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet took the big decision to acquire 44,000 more acres for Capital construction. The landmark decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Already AP Govt had acquired about 34,000 acres for the construction of capital city Amaravati, during the first term of Chandrababu Naidu’s rule, between 2014 and 19. Then Chandrababu Naidu Sarkar has innovated land pooling method to acquire such large tracts of land.

Now taking capital construction to even gigantic scale, Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance Govt has decided to acquire 44,000 more acres.

Though farmers and land owners, who had already given their lands towards Amaravati construction, expressed apprehensions over fresh round of land acquisition, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt has decided to go ahead. Further details of the land to be acquired in different mandals and villages, modus operandi of the acquisition and others will be announced soon.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been making all-out efforts to complete capital city Amaravati construction by 2029. Alerted by the past experiences regarding Amaravati, he is determined to complete it within this Assembly term. Already various works relating to capital construction are going on briskly in Amaravati.

Previous Jai Bagalaamukhii from Thammudu: Ajaneesh Loknath’s Trance
else

TRENDING

image
Jai Bagalaamukhii from Thammudu: Ajaneesh Loknath’s Trance
image
Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting
image
All Eyes on Kannappa’s Performance

Latest

image
AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati
image
Jai Bagalaamukhii from Thammudu: Ajaneesh Loknath’s Trance
image
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet
image
Tollywood to Hold a Crucial Meeting
image
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar

Most Read

image
AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati
image
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet
image
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration