AP Cabinet Unveils New Plans for Growth and Development

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Cabinet recently met and made several important decisions for the state’s future. Here’s a look at the key changes they’ve planned:

Education Takes Center Stage:

The cabinet is launching a new health education program called STEMY. They’re also introducing Apar ID cards for students, linked to Aadhaar. In higher education, SRM University is getting a special status to benefit students. Additionally, BITS Pilani University plans to invest 1000 crores in AP, boosting educational opportunities.

Airport Gets a New Name:

The upcoming airport at Bhogapuram will be named Alluri Sitamaraju International Airport, honoring a well-known freedom fighter.

Changes in Liquor Policy:

New rules for liquor sales have been approved. The cabinet wants to make quality brands more accessible. Some liquor prices might drop from 147 rupees to 99 rupees.

Volunteer System Overhaul:

The government discussed the volunteer system at length. With many volunteers (1.07 lakh) having quit, leaving only 1.10 lakh, they plan to integrate the remaining volunteers with various government departments for better efficiency.

Ambitious Job Creation Goal:

A major focus is on creating 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. Minister Parthasarathi outlined strategies to achieve this target, emphasizing economic growth and employment opportunities.

Newspaper Program Halted:

The cabinet ended a program that provided 200 rupees monthly for daily newspapers. They’re investigating this old program, which spent over 200 crores, due to concerns about its fairness.

These decisions reflect the AP government’s efforts to improve education, boost the economy, and enhance public services. The cabinet hopes these changes will lead to significant growth and positive changes for AP in the coming years.

-Sanyogita