AP CID officials questioning Margadarsi MP

The AP CID officials are questioning the Margadarsi Chit Funds Company’s managing director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiran at her house in Hyderabad. The officials reached her house along with computers and printers, video cameras to record the entire process.

The officials have been questioning her for the past seven hours. This was the second time that the officials are questioning her. Earlier the officials have also questioned Margadarsi chairman, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao.

The CID alleged that the chairman and the managing director have diverted the Margadarsi deposits to various other businesses of the family. The deposit amounts were also invested in mutual funds, the CID officials said.

The officials found that several offices of Margadarsi located in Andhra Pradesh were sending the deposits collected from the people to the Margadarsi headquarters in Hyderabad. From here, the money is being directed, the CID alleged.

The State government had also issued orders authorising the CID to attach Rs 798 crore cash deposits of the Margadarsi.

Sailaja Kiran had just returned from her foreign trip and had appeared before the CID officials for questioning as per the notice given earlier.