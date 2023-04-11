AP CID serves notices to TDP Central office

The AP CID officials have served a notice to the Central office of the TDP at Mangalagiri on Tuesday. The CID officials visited the office and enquired about the party’s newspaper, “Chaitanya Radham”.

The CID asked the TDP to give the details of the editor of the paper and the content printed and published in the paper.

The CID registered a case following a complaint by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath against the “Chaitanya Radham” paper. The Minister alleged that the paper had published false news about him and the finance department.

The paper also allegedly carried a report on the finance minister quoting his election affidavit. The Minister alleged that the information given in the report was false and defamatory. He wanted the CID to find out the names of the editor and the publisher of the paper and file cases accordingly.

The CID officials visited the TDP office at Mangalagiri and met an advocate available in the office. The officials handed over a copy of a letter from the CID seeking information on the editor, publisher and the content published in the paper.

The TDP had been publishing Chaitanya Radham paper from its headquarters at Mangalagiri. The paper contains reports of the party activities besides the news on the state government, the chief minister, ministers and the ruling YSR Congress Party.