AP CM Jagan to attend Acharya pre release function?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya movie is all set to release on April 29. As per the reports, Andhra Pradesh chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will be the honourable chief guest for pre-release function of this movie . Details as follows.

Aacharya movie is directed by Koratala Siva who has not seen a failure in his career till date. Movie has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing guest roles in addition to Chiranjeevi and Kajal, who are the main leads. The movie is produced by the famous lawyer Niranjan Reddy. It is known news that Niranjan Reddy was the advocate for Jagan in disproportionate assets case. He is very close to Jagan family too. This is his first movie as producer. With this relation, he has invited AP CM Jagan to the pre release function of this movie. As per the report’s, Jagan expressed his willingness to attend the function.

However, Jagan is very rarely seen in the activities related to film fraternity. If he attends the function, he will be able to get rid of the image that he is against the film fraternity. We need to wait and see whether Jagan will be able to make it or the plans change in the last minute.