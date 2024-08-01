x
AP CM Sets Ambitious 100-Day Plan for Industrial Growth

Published on August 1, 2024 by ratnasri

AP CM Sets Ambitious 100-Day Plan for Industrial Growth

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with industrial department officials, directing them to develop five distinct industrial policies within the next 100 days. These policies will separately address MSME, Food Processing, Textile, IT and Electronics, and Cloud technologies, aimed at attracting investments to the state.

The AP government plans to establish four industrial clusters in Kuppam, Mulapet, Chilamatturu, and Donakonda. These clusters will foster ecosystems for pharmaceutical, electronic, food processing, and hardware industries. During the meeting, Naidu also inquired about the status of industrial nodes in Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, Nakkapalli, and Kopparthi.

Read Also : New Era for Land Records: AP to Roll Out Updated Pattadar Passbooks

Following the review, Minister of Industries TG Bharath addressed the media. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the industrial sector, claiming that many investors were deterred by the administration’s “arrogance and rowdyism.” Officials reported that approximately 1,382 acres of land, originally collected for industrial development, had been repurposed for housing plots under the YSRCP government.

Bharath assured that the TDP government would release incentives for MSMEs and pledged comprehensive government support for the sector. Additionally, Chief Minister Naidu instructed officials to reduce land prices at the Malavalli Industrial Area to encourage investments.

The ambitious plans set forth by Chandrababu Naidu aim to create 136,000 jobs in the coming year, with an estimated investment of 100,000 crore rupees.

-Sanyogita

