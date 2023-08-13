AP cops to hold leaders responsible for violence

The Andhra Pradesh police have decided to hold party leaders responsible for violence during their tours in the state. DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy announced this and said that they would issue permission for any party to hold rallies or any leader to hold rallies in the state, only after they give their commitment on the possible untoward incident.

The decision came after the recent outbreak of violence at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district during the tour of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The police have already arrested more than 80 TDP activists and have booked cases against 250 persons including Chandrababu Naidu.

The DGP said that the political activists were resorting to violence when the leaders made provocative statements. The activists were indulging in crime as provoked by the leaders, he said and wanted an undertaking by the leaders to accept responsibility for violence, if it happens.

The DGP also wanted the parties and leaders to limit themselves to the places or routes duly permitted by the police. Any deviation from the place or route will not be accepted, the DGP said. He wanted the leaders to restrain from deviating from the permitted routes and places.

Rajendranath Reddy also warned the activists of political parties not to target the police during their meetings or programmes. He said that the police would take stern action against whoever is responsible for such attacks on the police.

The DGP said that these rules would be applied to every political party and every leader to ensure maintenance of law and order in the state. He wanted the leaders to have responsibility for society and advised them not to break peace in the state. He also advised the leaders to restrain from hate speeches that would lead to an outbreak of violence.

The police anticipate more violence at the political parties’ meetings in the days to come in the state as the state heads for another round of general election in 2024. Most of the political parties are already on the roads holding road shows and public meetings.