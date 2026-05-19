AP Delimitation Politics Gains Momentum as Parties Begin Ground-Level Exercise

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has started focusing on the delimitation process across local bodies in the state. The move has triggered fresh political activity as preparations begin for the reorganisation of municipal corporations, divisions and ward boundaries across Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed restructuring is expected to significantly alter the existing political and administrative map of several urban local bodies. With local body elections likely to follow the exercise, political parties have already begun internal assessments and strategic planning.

As part of this process, the ruling alliance that includes the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party is closely studying the impact of the proposed changes.

The Jana Sena Party has formed a special committee to examine local body delimitation and constituency restructuring in detail. The committee will study the likely political impact of the changes and submit a report to the party leadership. Senior leaders and legislators including Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Samineni Uday Bhanu are part of the panel.

At the same time, the YSR Congress Party has intensified its own review meetings on the issue. A key meeting was held at the party office in Guntur to discuss the delimitation proposals released by the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Former corporators, division presidents and senior leaders from Guntur East, Guntur West and Prattipadu constituencies attended the meeting. Guntur city president and East constituency coordinator Shaik Noori Fatima reviewed the proposed changes with party leaders and discussed possible objections.

Party leaders stressed the need to consider public opinion, local realities and geographical factors before finalising the new division boundaries. Leaders were instructed to prepare detailed objections and submit them to the authorities wherever necessary.

Speaking at the meeting, Guntur district president and West constituency coordinator Ambati Rambabu said the delimitation process should remain transparent and democratic. He stated that the party would strongly oppose any proposals that could lead to injustice for the public.

Tadikonda constituency coordinator Bala Vajra Babu and Prattipadu constituency coordinator Balasani Kiran also offered suggestions during the discussions. Leaders from all three constituencies decided to prepare a comprehensive report on problematic divisions and submit it to officials for further review.

With all major political parties now actively involved, the delimitation exercise in Andhra Pradesh is quickly turning into an important political battleground ahead of the next round of local body elections.