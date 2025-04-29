x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

AP Deputy CM Pawan asks Congress leaders to go to Pakistan

Published on April 29, 2025 by swathy

AP Deputy CM Pawan asks Congress leaders to go to Pakistan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan made sensational comments on Tuesday, as he asked Congress leaders to go and settle in Pakistan, alleging, grand old party has been taking a sympathetic stand toward terrorists in the name of secularism.

Pawan Kalyan, a naturally emotional person, came up with these comments, which might irk and irate Congress leaders, speaking at a special meeting held in Amaravati to pay tributes to the Pahalgam terror victims.

“What’s painful in Pahalgam terror attack is, terrorists have asked religious identity before shooting. They have clearly targeted Hindus. But what’s atrocious is, some secular leaders are denying it and spreading propaganda that terrorists did not ask about religion. I have spoken to Madhusudhan’s wife. She clearly said to me that, terrorists asked about religion before shooting. Will victims family members lie?” said Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan taking up the topic of targeted killings of Hindus by terrorists.

“Terrorists have specifically targeted Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack. But these so called pseudo secular leaders are trying to defend terrorists and loving Pakistan. These seculars, most of them being Congress leaders, are openly expressing their love towards Pakistan, even after terrorists shot dead 26 Indians, 25 Hindus and one Muslim, brutally. If they love Pakistan so much, they should leave India and go to Pakistan,” fired AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, expressing his ire over Pahalgam terror attack.

Saying that India is the only nation for Hindus, South Indian state Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed his anguish questioning, “Where will Hindus go, if they are hounded and killed even in India?”

Pawan Kalyan personally met family members of terror victim software engineer Madhusudhan on Tuesday, during the condolence meet. He announced Rs 50 lakh financial support from Janasena Party to Madhusudhan’s family. Deputy CM also assured Madhusudhan’s wife that he would stand by the family even in the future.

Next Kishkindhapuri First Glimpse is Scary and Appealing Previous Pawan Kalyan's Emotional Address on Kashmir Terror Attack
