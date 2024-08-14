AP DGP gives notices to the waiting IPS officers

AP DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday issued notice to 16 IPS officers asking them to report in the DGP office. He wanted the officers who were waiting to come to the DGP office in the morning and leave in the evening. He wanted them to sign in the register both in the morning and evening.

The state government had kept 16 senior IPS officers waiting. DG rank officers P S R Anjaneyulu, Sunil Kumar, CID former chief Sanjay, Vijayawada former commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, senior officers Kolli Raghurama Reddy, Ammi Reddy, Vijaya Rao, Vishal Gunni, Ravishankar Reddy, Rishanth Reddy, Raghuveera Reddy, Parameswara Reddy, Joshuva, Krishna Kanth Patel, Pala Raju were received the notices from the DGP office.

The DGP wanted these senior police officials to be available in the DGP office every day from morning 10 to evening 5. He wanted them to sign in the registers every day both in the morning and evening.

The present NDA government had kept these officers waiting on the ground that they worked for the YSR Congress. They are also accused of being partial towards the YSR Congress government and violating rules. It was also alleged that these officers went against the rules in targeting the opposition TDP leaders during the last five years of the YSR Congress government.

Meanwhile, former MLA from Tadipatri J C Prabhakar Reddy regretted that the IPS officers were asked to report in the DGP office every day. It was like conditional bail for the officers, he said. He wanted to know how these officers have troubled the TDP leaders and general public in the last five years. He regretted that the IAS and IPS officers were facing problems because of the previous YSR Congress government.

Prabhakar Reddy wanted the senior IAS and IPS officers to work as per the rule. He wanted them to learn lessons from the previous YSR Congress government. He wanted the officers to follow the rules and not to do any favour to the ruling party. He also wanted them not to target the opposition party leaders against the rules.