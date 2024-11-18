x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Published on November 18, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a revolutionary WhatsApp-based system for farmers to sell their grain, making agriculture trading simpler and more accessible than ever before.

Farmers can now start selling their grain by simply sending “HI” to 7337359375 on WhatsApp. This new system eliminates the need for multiple office visits and complicated paperwork that farmers previously faced.

Through this digital platform, farmers can easily specify their preferred collection center, delivery date and time, type of grain, and number of bags they want to sell. The system instantly books their slot and generates a unique coupon code for the transaction.

The new process has completely transformed grain selling in Andhra Pradesh. Instead of the old manual system that required farmers to visit various offices and coordinate with agricultural officials, they can now complete the entire process with just a few WhatsApp messages.

One significant advantage is that farmers aren’t restricted to minimum support prices. The government has provided flexibility for farmers to sell at higher market prices when available. After grain delivery, payments are quickly transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts.

This digital initiative marks a significant shift from the previous administration’s system, which was plagued by corruption and grain mafia issues. The current government is actively using technology to ensure transparent and efficient services for farmers.

Looking ahead, the state AP government plans to expand its use of technology to further improve agricultural services. This WhatsApp-based system is just the beginning of their digital transformation efforts to enhance farmer welfare in Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita

Next Delhi : The Gas Chamber Previous Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
image
Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

Latest

image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Most Read

image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp
image
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026

Related Articles

SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks Genelia Stunning Photoshoot