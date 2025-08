AP farmers in festive mood: Annadata Sukhibhava amount credited

Festive atmosphere is being witnessed in Andhra Pradesh villages, as Annadata Sukhibhava money has been credited in farmers accounts on Saturday. The joy of AP royts doubled, with even PM Kisan Samman Nidhi money also credited into their accounts, along with Annadata Sukhibhava money.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in a specially held program in Veerayapalem village in Darsi constituency, launched Annadata Sukhibhava program. As soon as CM Chandrababu kicked off the landmark farmers Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, Rs 7,000 have been credited in every farmer’s bank account in Andhra Pradesh, bringing cheers.

While Rs 5,000 have been disbursed by Chandrababu Govt, Rs 2,000 have been paid by Modi Sarkar. AP Ministers, MPs and MLAs have participated in PM Kisan-Annadata Sukhibhava program across state, highlighting TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance’s efforts towards farmers welfare.

Total Rs 3,175 Cr amount has been disbursed into 46.85 lakh farmers accounts on Saturday. While Rs 2,343 Cr has been contributed by AP Govt, Rs 832 Cr has been contributed by Centre.

Annadata Sukhibhava is one of the prominent scheme, promised by TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, as part of it Super Six promises. Govt pays Rs 20,000 per annum to every farmer in installments, as part of this agriculture welfare scheme.