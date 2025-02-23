AP Fibernet Issue Reaches CM Chandrababu

The ongoing controversy surrounding AP Fibernet Limited has reached the Chief Minister’s office, with the company’s Chairman, GV Reddy, meeting CM Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat. The meeting was held to address the recent remarks made by GV Reddy against the Managing Director (MD) of AP Fibernet, Dinesh Kumar. GV Reddy provided a detailed explanation to the CM about the developments within the organization over the past two to three months and clarified his statements.

CM Chandrababu expressed his displeasure over the public airing of internal issues, stating that such matters should first be brought to the attention of the concerned minister or the Chief Secretary before escalating them to the media. He emphasized that while cleansing the department is a good initiative, the approach must be appropriate and should not damage the government’s image. The CM also cautioned against making public statements against IAS officers, especially by someone holding a chairman position in a government organization. He stressed that no one should act in a way that tarnishes the government’s reputation. Chandrababu made it clear that any issues should be brought directly to him, but public controversies should be avoided.

Meanwhile, Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has sought a written explanation from MD Dinesh Kumar regarding the allegations made by GV Reddy. The minister held a meeting with Dinesh Kumar and Industries Secretary Yuvaraj to review the situation. He directed Dinesh Kumar to submit a detailed response to the allegations within two days. Additionally, the minister’s office has written to GV Reddy, asking him to provide evidence supporting his claims.

GV Reddy had earlier made sensational allegations, accusing MD Dinesh Kumar of conspiring to shut down AP Fibernet. He also criticized Dinesh Kumar’s handling of the termination of employees who were recruited during the previous YSRCP government. These remarks sparked a major controversy, leading to the intervention of both the CM and the minister.