AP Government Assesses Adani’s Power Offer

The Andhra Pradesh government is facing pressure from the Adani Group to accept the early delivery of solar power. While the state had initially agreed to purchase 500 MW of solar energy at Rs 2.43 per unit, Adani is now pushing for an additional 500 MW at Rs 3.50 per unit. However, the government is hesitant and is citing concerns over the unprepared grid infrastructure and the high cost of solar power.

One primary reason for the government’s reluctance is the state’s grid network, which is not yet equipped to handle the sudden influx of additional power. Moreover, officials are worried about the financial strain of purchasing solar power at a higher rate. Adani Group has been persistent, sending frequent letters and holding meetings with energy department officials to push for early delivery.

The Andhra Pradesh government is currently evaluating the volume of power Adani is offering and the process is expected to take a month. This assessment will help to determine whether the state can accommodate the additional power without overburdening its resources. Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh is not alone in this struggle. Several other states are also grappling with similar challenges in accepting early solar power deliveries from Adani.