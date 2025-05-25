AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep

The days of running around government offices for town planning approvals are coming to an end. Municipal Administration Minister Narayana announced a groundbreaking new system where building permits will be approved right at applicants’ homes, eliminating the need for lengthy office visits and bureaucratic hassles.

During a review meeting at Nellore Municipal Corporation office, Minister Narayana outlined the revolutionary approach. Citizens who submit all required documents for layout and building construction will receive approvals within just 72 hours. This dramatic reduction from weeks or months to mere days represents a massive shift in how government services operate.

For those missing certain documents, special committees will visit homes directly to inspect and approve applications on the spot. This door-to-door service ensures no citizen gets stuck in paperwork delays or has to make repeated trips to government offices.

The minister revealed that Nellore will serve as the testing ground for this innovative system before rolling it out across all municipalities statewide. Early results show remarkable success – within three days of implementation, 25% of town planning applications in Nellore Corporation received clearance. Within ten days, an impressive 67% of pending applications got approved.

Officials will carry laptops and use CAD software to process applications instantly at citizens’ homes. Instead of asking people to visit offices multiple times for minor document issues, the new system allows officials to call applicants, identify missing papers, and visit their homes once everything is ready.

This comprehensive reform of the town planning department marks a complete departure from traditional bureaucratic processes, promising faster service delivery and greater citizen satisfaction across Andhra Pradesh’s urban areas.