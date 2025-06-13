x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

AP Government Clarifies Eligibility for ‘Thalliki Vandana’ Scheme

Published on June 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme
image
AP Government Clarifies Eligibility for ‘Thalliki Vandana’ Scheme

AP Government Clarifies Eligibility for ‘Thalliki Vandana’ Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has released updated guidelines for the implementation of its flagship education support initiative, the ‘Thalliki Vandana’ scheme. Aimed at empowering mothers and enhancing student enrollment and retention, the program provides ₹15,000 annually to the mothers of students studying from Class 1 to the second year of Intermediate. The School Education Department has streamlined the disbursal process and outlined the procedures for addressing grievances from eligible beneficiaries who may be excluded.

As per the new instructions, ₹13,000 of the total amount will be credited directly to the mother’s bank account, while the remaining ₹2,000 will be allocated to the respective school’s development fund through the district collector’s office. The government has announced that the funds for the 2024–25 academic year will be disbursed on July 5. However, students who are newly admitted and still undergoing enrollment procedures will receive their benefits at a later stage.

Eligibility for the scheme is based on multiple socio-economic criteria. Families must have a monthly income below ₹10,000 in rural areas or ₹12,000 in urban regions. Land ownership must not exceed 3 acres of wetland, 10 acres of dryland, or a combined total of 10 acres. Additionally, the household’s average monthly electricity consumption should be less than 300 units, and no family member should be an income taxpayer. Households owning four-wheelers are excluded, with exceptions made for taxis, autos, and tractors. Pensioners from the central or state governments are also ineligible, although special provisions have been made for sanitation workers’ children.

The scheme covers students studying in both government and private schools that are recognised under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provided the students maintain at least 75% attendance. Data used for verification will be collected from the school and intermediate education departments, and social audits will ensure transparency by displaying beneficiary lists at village and ward secretariats.

For families that meet the eligibility requirements but do not receive the benefit, the government has established a grievance redressal process. Affected families can file complaints at their local village or ward secretariats, and the verification process will involve coordination between the welfare and finance departments to ensure fair resolution.

The Thalliki Vandana scheme continues to reflect the TDP government’s commitment to inclusive and accessible education, aiming to strengthen maternal engagement and reduce dropout rates across Andhra Pradesh.

Next Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme Previous Interesting Rumor: Allu Arjun to work with a Malayalam Director
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Interesting Rumor: Allu Arjun to work with a Malayalam Director
image
Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband dies in England

Latest

image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme
image
AP Government Clarifies Eligibility for ‘Thalliki Vandana’ Scheme

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch