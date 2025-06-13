AP Government Clarifies Eligibility for ‘Thalliki Vandana’ Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has released updated guidelines for the implementation of its flagship education support initiative, the ‘Thalliki Vandana’ scheme. Aimed at empowering mothers and enhancing student enrollment and retention, the program provides ₹15,000 annually to the mothers of students studying from Class 1 to the second year of Intermediate. The School Education Department has streamlined the disbursal process and outlined the procedures for addressing grievances from eligible beneficiaries who may be excluded.

As per the new instructions, ₹13,000 of the total amount will be credited directly to the mother’s bank account, while the remaining ₹2,000 will be allocated to the respective school’s development fund through the district collector’s office. The government has announced that the funds for the 2024–25 academic year will be disbursed on July 5. However, students who are newly admitted and still undergoing enrollment procedures will receive their benefits at a later stage.

Eligibility for the scheme is based on multiple socio-economic criteria. Families must have a monthly income below ₹10,000 in rural areas or ₹12,000 in urban regions. Land ownership must not exceed 3 acres of wetland, 10 acres of dryland, or a combined total of 10 acres. Additionally, the household’s average monthly electricity consumption should be less than 300 units, and no family member should be an income taxpayer. Households owning four-wheelers are excluded, with exceptions made for taxis, autos, and tractors. Pensioners from the central or state governments are also ineligible, although special provisions have been made for sanitation workers’ children.

The scheme covers students studying in both government and private schools that are recognised under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provided the students maintain at least 75% attendance. Data used for verification will be collected from the school and intermediate education departments, and social audits will ensure transparency by displaying beneficiary lists at village and ward secretariats.

For families that meet the eligibility requirements but do not receive the benefit, the government has established a grievance redressal process. Affected families can file complaints at their local village or ward secretariats, and the verification process will involve coordination between the welfare and finance departments to ensure fair resolution.

The Thalliki Vandana scheme continues to reflect the TDP government’s commitment to inclusive and accessible education, aiming to strengthen maternal engagement and reduce dropout rates across Andhra Pradesh.