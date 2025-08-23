After freebies, Chandrababu shifts focus on Polavaram and Amaravati

The NDA government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh fulfilled majority of its poll promises in just the first year of its rule, much to the surprise of not just his political opponents but also to the coalition supporters as well. Given Chandrababu’s long standing reputation for being one of the fewest CMs in the country to prioritise development over welfare and also hailed for his visionary leadership, political analysts and his opponents thought that the ‘Super Six’ promises would never be implemented due to the financial crunch in the state. However, Chandrababu has delivered a knockout punch by rolling out all schemes one by one as promised by him before the elections.

Enhanced social security pensions, Annadata Sukhibava, Free Gas Cylinders, Anna Canteens, Talliki Vandanam and Free Bus travel for women are among the top freebies that have been implemented by the government and all of these schemes turned out to be a massive success in the masses. Besides navigating the state from its financial doldrums with the ample support of the central government led by BJP, Naidu has ensured that he won’t go back on the poll promises at any cost this time, particularly after the huge mandate he got in the twilight of his political career.

Now that the ‘Super Six’ receiving a unanimous response and turning out to be a Super Hit, the focus of Naidu’s government shifts on to some of the most ambitious goals ahead which will play a significant role in shaping the agenda when his party seeks another term during the next elections. Of all, completion of Polavaram project, building Amaravati as a world class capital and making Bhogapuram airport operational in the next couple of years will gain precedence.

Naidu is now fully focussed to ensure that Polavaram project, which is regarded as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, is completed by the end of 2027. He is reportedly holding reviews on the progress frequently and directing the officials to speed up works with an aim to meet the deadlines without fail. Besides completing Polavaram, Naidu has been adopting a no-holds-barred approach to transform Amaravati as an ideal capital city. Naidu’s government is very particular in diverting every financial resource towards Polavaram and Amaravati because the future of the state depends on both these aspects. Bhogapuram airport will be another significant factor that will be contribute to the state’s development. So, much priority is being accorded to make it operational by the end of 2027.

Chandrababu knows that these five years are very crucial for the future of Andhra Pradesh and also for his party. So, he is making sure that both development and welfare are balanced without neglecting either of them this time. With welfare schemes going deep into the public, it is now time for him to concentrate on the bigger goals before him.