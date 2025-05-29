AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to build 10 massive industrial parks that will meet international standards. This exciting project aims to boost the state’s manufacturing sector and create thousands of new jobs for local people.

Officials have carefully chosen locations where industries really want to set up their businesses. The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has identified available land in these high-demand areas. Several parks will come up near major industrial corridors connecting Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The government plans to develop some parks in Anakapalli and Kurnool districts. These locations will make the best use of existing infrastructure facilities, saving both time and money for new businesses wanting to start operations.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already released an Expression of Interest notice to find the right contractors for this project. A total area of 412.46 acres has been set aside for developing these industrial parks. Companies interested in this development work must submit their bids by June 6th. This tight timeline demonstrates the government’s commitment to moving forward quickly with this ambitious industrial growth plan.