x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State

Published on May 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
image
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
image
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
image
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
image
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to build 10 massive industrial parks that will meet international standards. This exciting project aims to boost the state’s manufacturing sector and create thousands of new jobs for local people.

Officials have carefully chosen locations where industries really want to set up their businesses. The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has identified available land in these high-demand areas. Several parks will come up near major industrial corridors connecting Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The government plans to develop some parks in Anakapalli and Kurnool districts. These locations will make the best use of existing infrastructure facilities, saving both time and money for new businesses wanting to start operations.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already released an Expression of Interest notice to find the right contractors for this project. A total area of 412.46 acres has been set aside for developing these industrial parks. Companies interested in this development work must submit their bids by June 6th. This tight timeline demonstrates the government’s commitment to moving forward quickly with this ambitious industrial growth plan.

Next Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party Previous YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
else

TRENDING

image
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
image
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th
image
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

Latest

image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
image
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
image
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
image
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
image
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

Most Read

image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
image
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
image
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black