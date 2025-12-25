AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback

The Andhra Pradesh government has signalled a possible rethink on its recent administrative reorganisation after facing strong public resistance in several regions. Following the issuance of preliminary gazette notifications for the creation of three new districts and multiple revenue changes, the state is now reviewing objections raised by citizens and local leaders.

Last month, the government announced the formation of three new districts. Madanapalle, Markapuram, and Polavaram were proposed as new administrative units. Along with this, six new revenue divisions and one new mandal were notified. The Revenue Department invited public feedback for a month, stating that final decisions would be taken after considering local opinions.

That response has been significant. Officials confirm that more than 500 representations have been submitted to district collectors across the state. A large number of objections have come from Nellore district, where the proposed merger of Kaluvai, Saidapuram, and Rapur mandals into the Gudur revenue division of Tirupati district triggered widespread protests.

Residents and elected representatives from these mandals argue that their social, administrative, and economic links remain closely tied to Nellore. Over the past several days, even leaders and cadres of the ruling Telugu Desam Party have taken to the streets, demanding that the mandals remain in Nellore district. Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna formally conveyed these concerns to Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, members of the cabinet subcommittee, and senior revenue officials.

As public pressure intensified, questions emerged over the basis on which the mandals were shifted to Tirupati district. According to sources, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu personally sought detailed reports on the issue. Separate assessments were ordered on public sentiment, local administrative needs, and political implications. Based on these inputs, the government is said to be inclined towards retaining the three mandals within Nellore district.

A similar situation has unfolded in Kurnool district. The recent decision to carve out a new Pedda Harivanam mandal by bifurcating Adoni has met with stiff resistance. Several villages oppose the move and have staged relay hunger strikes, demanding that they continue under the Adoni mandal. Protesters argue that the reorganisation would complicate access to services rather than improve governance.

The Revenue Department is now compiling reports from district collectors on all objections received. A crucial review meeting is scheduled for the 28th of this month. After deliberations, a consolidated report will be submitted to the Chief Minister. The final notification on district and mandal reorganisation is expected only after this process is completed.