Home > Politics

AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement

Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP lead government has issued orders releasing an additional ₹600 crore for student fee reimbursement for the 2024-25 financial year. The Higher Education Department announced this supplementary funding, noting that ₹788 crore had already been released for fee reimbursement during this academic year.

Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar stated that another ₹400 crore would be released shortly. The government has clarified to educational institutions that all pending dues will be paid in phases.

The government has issued a clear warning to educational institutions not to pressure students for fee payments. A statement emphasized that taking actions such as preventing students from attending classes or withholding hall tickets for exams is strictly prohibited.

The department stressed that such restrictive measures against students are illegal and unacceptable. All university Vice-Chancellors have been instructed to ensure such incidents don’t occur in educational institutions under their jurisdiction.

Next Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years Previous L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks
