AP government starts free sand policy

Andhra Pradesh state government on Monday issued orders for the free supply of sand to the people in the state. The government withdrew the 2019 and 2021 sand policies issued by the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The state government had asked the district Collectors to constitute a five-member committee at the district level to monitor sand supply. The government also told the collector to take over the stock points in their district.

The committee consists of district SP, joint collector and representatives from the mines and other departments. Each committee would consist of five senior officers at the district level. The committee would decide the excavation and transport charges for the sand supply.

The state government had directed the officials to take up desiltation works in reservoirs, tanks, and other water sources across the state. The district level committees would decide where the desiltation works are to be taken up.

The district committees would decide the price which includes transportation, loading and excavation works. At the stock points also, the committee would decide on the loading and transportation charges, the state government said.

The government had strictly prohibited resale of sand besides transportation to other states. The government also prohibited use of sand in works other than construction. The government said that it would impose a severe penal amount if anyone is found misusing the sand.

The free sand policy is likely to start the real estate and construction activity in the state. The two sectors have suffered heavily during the last five years as the sand was unavailable.