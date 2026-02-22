AP Government Suspends Four Police Officers in Ananta Babu Case

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive action in the sensational murder case of driver Subrahmanyam. Four police officers have been suspended following strong observations made by the Supreme Court regarding lapses in the investigation. The court had expressed serious concern over alleged collusion and procedural failures during the probe.

The case relates to the 2022 murder of V. Subrahmanyam, the driver of former MLC Anantababu. During recent hearings, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the conduct of certain police officials. The bench observed that there appeared to have been attempts to benefit the accused and questioned why disciplinary action had not been taken earlier.

In response, the state government issued suspension orders late Saturday night. The action was based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police. According to the government, the officers failed in their duty during the initial stages of the investigation and allegedly acted in a manner that favored the accused.

The suspended officers include a former Kakinada DSP who is currently serving as Additional SP in Bhimavaram, a DSP who is presently awaiting posting, a former Circle Inspector of Sarpavaram now posted in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, and a Sub Inspector who was serving at the Sarpavaram police station at the time of the incident.

The Supreme Court had earlier remarked that in such a grave crime, the conduct of law enforcement officials must be beyond suspicion. The bench also questioned whether attempts were made to enable default bail for the accused through investigative lapses.

The Andhra Pradesh government has directed immediate departmental proceedings against the suspended officers. Officials have stated that accountability within the police force is essential to restore public trust.