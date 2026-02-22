x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Government Suspends Four Police Officers in Ananta Babu Case

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Government Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P. V. Sunil Kumar Until Retirement
image
Divine Start To Rishab, Prasanth, Mythri’s Jai Hanuman
image
AP Government Suspends Four Police Officers in Ananta Babu Case
image
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
image
Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash

AP Government Suspends Four Police Officers in Ananta Babu Case

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive action in the sensational murder case of driver Subrahmanyam. Four police officers have been suspended following strong observations made by the Supreme Court regarding lapses in the investigation. The court had expressed serious concern over alleged collusion and procedural failures during the probe.

The case relates to the 2022 murder of V. Subrahmanyam, the driver of former MLC Anantababu. During recent hearings, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the conduct of certain police officials. The bench observed that there appeared to have been attempts to benefit the accused and questioned why disciplinary action had not been taken earlier.

In response, the state government issued suspension orders late Saturday night. The action was based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police. According to the government, the officers failed in their duty during the initial stages of the investigation and allegedly acted in a manner that favored the accused.

The suspended officers include a former Kakinada DSP who is currently serving as Additional SP in Bhimavaram, a DSP who is presently awaiting posting, a former Circle Inspector of Sarpavaram now posted in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, and a Sub Inspector who was serving at the Sarpavaram police station at the time of the incident.

The Supreme Court had earlier remarked that in such a grave crime, the conduct of law enforcement officials must be beyond suspicion. The bench also questioned whether attempts were made to enable default bail for the accused through investigative lapses.

The Andhra Pradesh government has directed immediate departmental proceedings against the suspended officers. Officials have stated that accountability within the police force is essential to restore public trust.

Next Divine Start To Rishab, Prasanth, Mythri’s Jai Hanuman Previous NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
else

TRENDING

image
Divine Start To Rishab, Prasanth, Mythri’s Jai Hanuman
image
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
image
Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash

Latest

image
AP Government Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P. V. Sunil Kumar Until Retirement
image
Divine Start To Rishab, Prasanth, Mythri’s Jai Hanuman
image
AP Government Suspends Four Police Officers in Ananta Babu Case
image
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
image
Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash

Most Read

image
AP Government Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P. V. Sunil Kumar Until Retirement
image
AP Government Suspends Four Police Officers in Ananta Babu Case
image
Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted

Related Articles

Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look