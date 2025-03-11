x
Home > Politics

AP Government to Establish 125 Autism Centers

Published on March 11, 2025 by nymisha

AP Government to Establish 125 Autism Centers

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh revealed plans to set up 125 autism centres across the state with support from the central government. This initiative aims to provide better facilities and education for children with autism. During a legislative session, Nara Lokesh addressed concerns raised by members about the lack of infrastructure and support for students with special needs.

Lokesh confirmed that a committee will be formed to ensure schools have the necessary facilities and trained teachers to support these children. He also assured that autism centres will soon be operational in all municipalities, making resources accessible to families across Andhra Pradesh.

Nara Lokesh highlighted the challenges faced by parents of children with autism, noting that many private institutions charge exorbitant fees—up to ₹50,000–60,000 per month for basic treatments. To counter this, the central government has established the Rehabilitation Council of India, focusing on providing special education for nine out of 21 recognized disabilities.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh runs 679 special education centers, staffed with 1,358 Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERPs). These centres cater to 419 registered students with special needs. The government is also working on a “Teach the Teacher” program to enhance the skills of educators working with children with disabilities.

