AP govt. fills up 31 nominated posts

Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu has filled up 31 nominated posts to several corporations which have been lying vacant for many months. Just like how it previously filled only a part of the vacant posts, the same strategy has been followed again by the government with only 31 loyalists belonging to the coalition parties getting nominated in the current list.

As expected, the largest party of the alliance got the lion’s share with TDP securing 25 posts for its leaders. While Janasena was given only three posts, the Bharatiya Janata Party got the remaining two posts. Following social justice, all categories of castes were honoured in this announcement. There are 6 leaders from OC caste and 17 from OBC category. The marginalised communities like SC and ST secured four and one post respectively. Minorities were also got their share of nominated posts.

Prominent nominations included Brahmam Chowdary from Gurajala segment who will head the Kamma Corporation while Brahmin Corporation will be led by Bucchi Ram Prasad from Guntur West constituency. BJP’s Dasari Srinivas has been named as the chairman of Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust and RD Wilson from Nellore was handed over the AP Telugu Sanskrit Academy.

Janasena’s Guntasala Venkata Lakshmi from Denduluru is selected as chairperson of Vaddi Development Corporation and Folks Arts and Creative Arts Academy will be led by V. Gangulaiah. Sheik Riyaz from Ongole will head the Urban Development Authority.