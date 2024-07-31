x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Govt proposes inner ring road for Amaravati

Published on July 31, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Investigates Land Grab Allegations of YSR family
image
Official release date of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel
image
Pan-Indian title for Nani’s Next?
image
Sukumar and team skips a song in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Thandel team waiting for Special Permissions

AP Govt proposes inner ring road for Amaravati

AP Govt proposes inner ring road for Amaravati

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh had proposed an Inner Ring Road (IRR) for Amaravati. This IRR would cover both Amaravati and Vijayawada city. Though it was initially thought that Vijayawada east by-pass road is completed, the IRR for Amaravati could wait for some more time.

However, the government has taken the decision to start construction of IRR for Amaravati as well. This would go 20 kilometers away from the Vijayawada east bypass road. The government plans to take the land from the farmers for the road on land pooling system. Land pooling system was the mechanism that took 34,000 acres of land for Amaravati from the farmers of 29 villages.

The government in 2016-18 had planned an inner ring road for Amaravati. It was planned for a 97.5 kilometers long eight lane highway, along with 180 kilometers long outer ring road. However, the4 YSR Congress government between 2019-24 kept Amaravati project aside and dumped the outer and inner ring roads.

Also Read : Amaravati to have outer ring road at Rs 25k cr

Now, the return of the TDP-led NDA government has once again taken up the outer and inner ring roads plans. The government also plans to provide better road connectivity to Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli in Amaravati region. Some villages in Guntur, Krishna and NTR districts would also cover these inner and outer ring roads.

The state government believes that Mangalagiri and Tadepalli would become the halting points for Amaravati. These two towns would be developed in the days to come to become anchor cities for Amaravati in the days to come.

The inner ring road would have eight lanes, with four lane service roads. This would also have a 2.5 meters wide cycle track and another 2.5 meters wide footpath. The state government has started the work on the inner ring road and is likely to initiate the work in January 2025. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the CRDA official to prepare the plan for the inner ring road, land pooling and alignment works.

Next Gopichand’s Viswam Glimpse is a Perfect Cut Previous Saradhi dares Jagan to come for debate in Assembly
else

TRENDING

image
Official release date of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel
image
Pan-Indian title for Nani’s Next?
image
Sukumar and team skips a song in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Investigates Land Grab Allegations of YSR family
image
Official release date of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel
image
Pan-Indian title for Nani’s Next?
image
Sukumar and team skips a song in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Thandel team waiting for Special Permissions

Most Read

image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Investigates Land Grab Allegations of YSR family
image
Telangana leaders Hawa in Maharashtra elections
image
States Cannot Forcibly Acquire Private Property

Related Articles

Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe