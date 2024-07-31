AP Govt proposes inner ring road for Amaravati

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh had proposed an Inner Ring Road (IRR) for Amaravati. This IRR would cover both Amaravati and Vijayawada city. Though it was initially thought that Vijayawada east by-pass road is completed, the IRR for Amaravati could wait for some more time.

However, the government has taken the decision to start construction of IRR for Amaravati as well. This would go 20 kilometers away from the Vijayawada east bypass road. The government plans to take the land from the farmers for the road on land pooling system. Land pooling system was the mechanism that took 34,000 acres of land for Amaravati from the farmers of 29 villages.

The government in 2016-18 had planned an inner ring road for Amaravati. It was planned for a 97.5 kilometers long eight lane highway, along with 180 kilometers long outer ring road. However, the4 YSR Congress government between 2019-24 kept Amaravati project aside and dumped the outer and inner ring roads.

Now, the return of the TDP-led NDA government has once again taken up the outer and inner ring roads plans. The government also plans to provide better road connectivity to Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli in Amaravati region. Some villages in Guntur, Krishna and NTR districts would also cover these inner and outer ring roads.

The state government believes that Mangalagiri and Tadepalli would become the halting points for Amaravati. These two towns would be developed in the days to come to become anchor cities for Amaravati in the days to come.

The inner ring road would have eight lanes, with four lane service roads. This would also have a 2.5 meters wide cycle track and another 2.5 meters wide footpath. The state government has started the work on the inner ring road and is likely to initiate the work in January 2025. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the CRDA official to prepare the plan for the inner ring road, land pooling and alignment works.