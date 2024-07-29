x
AP has to be rebuilt, says TDP MP Lavu

Published on July 29, 2024

AP has to be rebuilt, says TDP MP Lavu

TDP MP from Narasaraopet Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh has to be rebuilt in the next five years. He spoke on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on the day and said that the state had lost heavily in the last five years.

Srikrishnadevarayalu said that the previous YSR Congress government had destroyed Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. The previous government had destroyed the state economy and did not bring investments to the state. Industrialists were scared of coming to Andhra Pradesh in the last five years, he said.

He said that Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was not done scientifically. A lot of injustice was done to the state, he said. The TDP government between 2014 and 2019 had done so much for the development of the state, he said. However, in the last five years, that development had gone back causing damage to the state and its finances, he said.

He said that finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman had made allocations for the state as per the bifurcation Act. The Central government has to support the state for development of Amaravati as capital city and Polavaram Project, he said. AP Reorganisation Act 2014 section 94 says that the Central government has to support the state for the development of Amaravati, he said. He further said that section 19 of the Act also says that the Central government has to support the state for completion of Polavaram Project.

Also Read : Sakshi and YSRCP’s Confused Reaction to Sops for AP in Union Budget

The Act also says that section 94(1) gives the commitment of supporting the state for industrial development and section 94(2) for the development of the backward districts in the state, he said. The state was in Rs 24,000 crore deficit budget at the time of bifurcation, he said. He further said that the state has Rs 3.75 lakh crore debt, which had gone up to Rs 9.74 lakh crore, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected the state and its development, he said. Every institution in Andhra Pradesh was destroyed during the last five years, Srikrishnadevarayalu said. Jagan Mohan Reddy also spent money like water in the state and did not spend it for growth purposes, he said.

He congratulated Narendra Modi for taking charge as the prime minister for the third time and Nirmala Sitaraman for presenting the Union budget for the seventh time in a row. He said that this government would develop the state as a global economy.

