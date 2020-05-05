AP HC serves notices to five MLAs for lockdown violations

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday slapped notices to YSRCP MLAs for violating the complete lockdown regulations.

The proceedings are currently underway via video-conference. Hearing the petition filed by advocate Kishore, the High Court pulled up the state government for its failure to take action against the YSRCP MLAs. The court summoned DGP Gautam Sawang and questioned what action was taken against the MLAs. The court sent notices to Srikalahasti YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy, Nagari MLA Roja, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeeviah, Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy, Chilkaluripeta MLA Rajni. Further, the court asked if the state government had conducted Covid-19 tests on the five legislators.

The petitioner filed a case against the five MLAs under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The petitioner argued that the five YSRCP leaders have violated lockdown regulations and sought the directions of the court to ensure strict compliance of lockdown directives and Covid-19 related guidelines. The petitioner argued that the lockdown regulations apply to every individual and none is above the law. He argued that the YSRCP leaders blatantly violated the regulations by taking out rallies and organising large gatherings, the petitioner contended.

The petitioner also pleaded the High Court to direct the state government ot conduct corona virus tests on the five MLAs. In the petition, he named Srikalahasti YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy, Nagari MLA Roja, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeeviah, Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy, Chilkaluripeta MLA Rajni as respondents.

The country is under a lockdown to combat the Covid-19 lockdown and while public gatherings are banned, in blatant disregard of physical distancing, YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy took out massive tractor rally to distribute rice to the people in Srikalahasti. The rally saw a large turnout of the YSRCP MLA’s supporters, a posse of police personnel on bandobast duties, revenue and ward secretariat staff in full attendance. Post the rally, Srikalahasti reported 36 cases, at least 13 of them are government employees, police officers who were part of the rally bandobast. Till that time not a single corona case was reported in Srikalahasti. As per the Government Order dated March 23, gatherings of more than four people are not to be allowed at any public place. However, the meeting held in Vemulavalasa, Anandapuram mandal, Visakhapatnam district, was attended by several people.

Similarly, Sullurupeta legislator Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah led a rally with more than two dozen tractors to distribute the essentials among people in 59 villages.

Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy inaugurated a bridge with about 150 people in his constituency in Chittoor district where the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported. He did not maintain social distancing. Later, he abused the media when they questioned about his actions.

Nagari YSRCP MLA Roja participated in a borewell inauguration programme with her followers. A video surfaced where the villagers were showering flower petals on her feet while she was walking down the road. Reportedly, even though she was seen wearing a mask and gloves, several people had lined up on either side of the road.