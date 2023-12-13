x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Home > Politics > AP HC tells TTD not to give fuds to Tirupati town

AP HC tells TTD not to give fuds to Tirupati town

Published on December 13, 2023

AP HC tells TTD not to give fuds to Tirupati town

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the TTD not to give its funds to the Tirupati Municipal Corporation for the town development. The court told the TTD to wait till further orders and adjourned the case for two weeks.

The court took up the case on Wednesday for hearing. BJP senior leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy filed the case opposing the TTD decision to give Rs 100 crore to the Tirupati Municipal Corporation for taking up sanitation works in the town.

Advocates for Bhanu Prakash Reddy told the court that the TTD had never given its funds to the Municipal Corporation for developmental activities. They also told the court that the development of Tirupati town is the responsibility of the state government and not the TTD.

The advocates also told the court that the TTD had never given its funds to any of the civic bodies for any developmental work. They said that the TTD decision was one sided and the TTD did not consult anyone before taking the decision.

The court told the TTD not to release the funds and not to pay the money to any contractor. However, the court permitted the Tirupati Municipal Corporation to proceed with the tender process for the drainage and sanitation works in the town.

The court also asked the TTD and the Tirupati Municipal Corporation to file counters for the petition in two weeks. The court wanted the TTD and the municipal corporation to give their version to the issue. The court then posted the case to two weeks.

