AP High Court cancels ticket hike for Vakeel Saab

Here comes a rude shock for the makers and buyers of Vakeel Saab. The Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the issued orders to increase the ticket prices for two weeks across the state for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. The distributors applied the permissions weeks ago and got a positive nod from the High Court. But in a sudden shock, the High Court issued orders canceling all the orders and asked the Collectors to monitor the ticket prices without any hike. Special shows and paid premieres are planned and the ticket prices are hiked across Andhra Pradesh. The buyers will now have to slash down the prices from tomorrow. It is unclear about the sold tickets and shows for the first day. Vakeel Saab is gearing up for a record release all over tomorrow.

