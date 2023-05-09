AP high court defers jail for IAS, IPS officers

The AP high court on Tuesday deferred jail term for a senior IAS officer and senior IPS officer in Andhra Pradesh. The court posted the case for June 16 for next hearing.

The high court single judge bench had awarded jail term for IAS officer Krishna Babu and IPS officer Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in contempt case. It was alleged that Krishna Babu, who was the secretary for the transport department and Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who was the managing director of the APSRTC are accused of contempt.

The filed men staff of the APSRTC have filed a suit in the high court some time ago seeking regularisation of their services. The court had ordered in their favor and directed the officials to regularise the employees.

However, it is alleged that Krishna Babu as secretary of the transport department and Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as managing director of the APSRTC have not implemented the orders of the court, attracting the contempt case.

As the two officers ignored the court direction, the employees again approached the high court. A single member bench of the high court ordered jail term for the two officers.

The two officers then approached the division bench of the high court which on Tuesday issued stay on the single judge bench orders. The division bench would take up the case for the next hearing on June 16.