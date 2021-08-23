AP High Court directs Jagan govt to pay MNREGA arrears in 2-weeks

The Andhra Pradesh High Court came down heavily on YSRCP-led government in AP led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy over defaulting on payment of wages to rural workers under the Centre’s MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

The AP High Court on Monday (today) ordered the Jagan government to clear MNREGA arrears within two weeks. The court issued interim orders in this regard.

The AP government informed the court that it has paid Rs 413 crore to MNREGA workers so far and there is a balance of Rs 1,117 crore. It promised to release the balance amount within four months citing that the Centre is yet to release the funds.

However, the Centre submitted an affidavit in the High Court stating that it released the funds as per the utilisation certificates submitted by the state government.

The Centre’s affidavit proved that the Jagan government had diverted MNREGA funds to other purposes to overcome the financial crisis it is facing due to the implementation of cash dole out schemes in the name of Navaratnalu.

The High Court viewed that non-payment of wages to workers amounts to a violation of the Constitution as well as the MNREGA Act.