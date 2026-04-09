AP High Court Grants Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Student Kidnap Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed Tirupati police not to take any hasty action against veteran actor Mohan Babu in connection with a student leader kidnapping case. The court asked the police to place the case diary before it and said further action should wait until the next hearing. Mohan Babu approached the High Court seeking bail after a case was registered against him based on a complaint related to the alleged abduction of student leaders. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court issued interim protection.

The case was from protests against alleged high fees at the MB University. Student union leaders had called for a demonstration at the Collectorate. During this period, two student leaders were reportedly picked up by bouncers linked to the institution. Following a complaint, Tirupati police registered a case and launched a search operation. The missing student leaders were later traced and rescued. Police also took the involved bouncers and vehicles into custody. Based on the incident, cases were filed against Mohan Babu and others under various sections. The incident had taken place earlier this year, in February. The High Court’s direction provides temporary relief while the legal process continues, with the next hearing expected to determine the course of action.