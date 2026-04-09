x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP High Court Grants Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Student Kidnap Case

Published on April 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit USA Premieres Today
image
AP High Court Grants Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Student Kidnap Case
image
Botsa Cried, But Old Videos Still Tell a Different Story
image
Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leaked Online
image
Why is Tollywood waiting for Dacoit Result?

AP High Court Grants Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Student Kidnap Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed Tirupati police not to take any hasty action against veteran actor Mohan Babu in connection with a student leader kidnapping case. The court asked the police to place the case diary before it and said further action should wait until the next hearing. Mohan Babu approached the High Court seeking bail after a case was registered against him based on a complaint related to the alleged abduction of student leaders. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court issued interim protection.

The case was from protests against alleged high fees at the MB University. Student union leaders had called for a demonstration at the Collectorate. During this period, two student leaders were reportedly picked up by bouncers linked to the institution. Following a complaint, Tirupati police registered a case and launched a search operation. The missing student leaders were later traced and rescued. Police also took the involved bouncers and vehicles into custody. Based on the incident, cases were filed against Mohan Babu and others under various sections. The incident had taken place earlier this year, in February. The High Court’s direction provides temporary relief while the legal process continues, with the next hearing expected to determine the course of action.

Next Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit USA Premieres Today Previous Botsa Cried, But Old Videos Still Tell a Different Story
else

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leaked Online
image
Why is Tollywood waiting for Dacoit Result?
image
Fire Accident on the sets of Spirit

Latest

image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit USA Premieres Today
image
AP High Court Grants Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Student Kidnap Case
image
Botsa Cried, But Old Videos Still Tell a Different Story
image
Shocker: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leaked Online
image
Why is Tollywood waiting for Dacoit Result?

Most Read

image
AP High Court Grants Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Student Kidnap Case
image
Botsa Cried, But Old Videos Still Tell a Different Story
image
Pawan Kalyan Urges Youth to Become a Force for Change at AU Centenary Event

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses