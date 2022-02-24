AP High Court stays police cases against Ayyanna Patrudu

TDP senior leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu got relief from Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday (today). The AP High Court directed the police department not to proceed against Ayyanna and shall not take any coercive against him. The High Court issued stay orders on the cases booked by AP police against Ayyanna.

It may be recalled that the AP police has booked Ayyana for his alleged abusive and derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked at Nallajerla police station in West Godavari district on a complaint filed by a leader of ruling YSRCP.

Ayyanna was booked under Section 153A, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC for promoting disharmony, the enmity of feelings of hatred between different groups and criminal intimidation.

The police served notice on his at his residence and deployed large number of police personnel giving indications that he will be arrested.

However, Ayyanna filed a quash petition in the High Court seeking to quash the cases filed against him.

The High Court issued stay orders on the cases booked by AP police.