Home > Politics

AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education

Published on January 8, 2025 by nymisha

AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education

Andhra Pradesh has initiated reforms in Intermediate education. As part of decreasing stress on students, Govt has decided to do away with examinations in first year Intermediate.

Besides abolishing examinations for first year Inter students, Govt has decided to review syllabus and prepare new syllabus.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has come up with these decisions, after having series of reviews with HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The young Minister has been taking personal care in initiating reforms in AP Education system.

“There have been no reforms in Intermediate education in the past ten years. We need to completely transform the Intermediate education and turn AP into model. We should come up with an academic road map. Besides revising syllabus, we should focus on introducing internal marks system alike CBSE,” said Nara Lokesh, directing Board of Intermediate officials in a review meeting on Wednesday.

While HRD Ministry has initiated reforms, it will finalize those reforms decisions, only after widespread discussions and debate among stakeholders.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to interact and take opinions of lecturers, academicians, intellectuals, parents and other stakeholders on the proposed reforms in Intermediate education.

