x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone
image
Can Kalvakuntla Kavitha clean her liquor scam blot?

AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results will be released on April 12, Saturday and for the convenience of students, AP Govt is making the results available to students through WhatsApp Mana Mitra.

To bring governance closer to people, Chandrababu Naidu Govt has launched Whatsapp Governance in Andhra Pradesh. About 200 services are being delivered to people through Mana Mitra Whatsapp Governance. For the first time, this year Intermediate results are being delivered through Whatsapp to students.

“Kindly note that Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 Results will be released on April 12. The results of both Ist and 2nd year Intermediate will be available to students from 11 AM onwards. Students can check their results on resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Results are also made available through Whatsapp Mana Mitra, for the convenience of students,” informed HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh can get their results through Mana Mitra by sending a ‘Hi’ to 9552300009 on Whatsapp.

More than 10.50 lakh students, including first year and second year, wrote Intermediate Public Examinations in March 2025. All these students will be benefitted through CM Chandrababu Naidu Sarkar’s WhatApp Governance initiative.

Next Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan Previous Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
Sunny Deol’s Jaat: Big Mission Ahead
image
Kalyan Ram Fully Confident On Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Latest

image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone
image
Can Kalvakuntla Kavitha clean her liquor scam blot?

Most Read

image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Related Articles

Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet