AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results will be released on April 12, Saturday and for the convenience of students, AP Govt is making the results available to students through WhatsApp Mana Mitra.

To bring governance closer to people, Chandrababu Naidu Govt has launched Whatsapp Governance in Andhra Pradesh. About 200 services are being delivered to people through Mana Mitra Whatsapp Governance. For the first time, this year Intermediate results are being delivered through Whatsapp to students.

“Kindly note that Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 Results will be released on April 12. The results of both Ist and 2nd year Intermediate will be available to students from 11 AM onwards. Students can check their results on resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Results are also made available through Whatsapp Mana Mitra, for the convenience of students,” informed HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh can get their results through Mana Mitra by sending a ‘Hi’ to 9552300009 on Whatsapp.

More than 10.50 lakh students, including first year and second year, wrote Intermediate Public Examinations in March 2025. All these students will be benefitted through CM Chandrababu Naidu Sarkar’s WhatApp Governance initiative.