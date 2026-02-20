AP Legislative Council Uproar Over Use of Lord Venkateswara Images During Protest

Tensions flared in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after YSR Congress Party members staged a protest holding photographs of Lord Venkateswara during a debate related to TTD ghee supply. The Chair had rejected the party’s adjournment motion seeking discussion on the issue, following which YSRCP members entered the Well of the House with placards and images of the deity.

Members of the ruling NDA strongly objected to the manner of protest, alleging that bringing religious images into the Council and placing them on desks amounted to disrespect. Ministers including Payyavula Keshav and Nara Lokesh led a protest near the Chairman’s chamber, demanding action and a public apology from the opposition members. BJP MLC Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena leaders also condemned the incident, stating that religious sentiments should not be dragged into political confrontations.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju acknowledged that the situation was inappropriate and stated that he would speak to the concerned members. The uproar forced the House to be adjourned amid slogan shouting and heated exchanges.

The episode has triggered a wider political debate over the use of religious symbols in legislative spaces. While the YSRCP maintains that it was raising concerns over the sanctity of TTD affairs, the ruling alliance argues that faith should not be used as a tool for political messaging.