AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy

In a significant development in the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP regime, the CID has arrested Vasudeva Reddy, former Managing Director of AP Beverages Corporation and named A2 in the case. A1 in the case is Raj Kesireddy. Investigators believe Vasudeva Reddy played a central role in the policy design and execution that allegedly enabled irregularities in liquor tenders.

The CID alleges that during his tenure as MD, tender norms were altered in violation of established procedures, benefiting select liquor companies and syndicates. Price structuring and allocation mechanisms are also under scrutiny, with suspicions that decisions caused substantial loss to the state exchequer. Though several accused were arrested earlier, Vasudeva Reddy had remained outside custody until now.

After his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a lower court, he approached the High Court. While the matter was under hearing, he was taken into custody and later remanded until the 27th, following which he was shifted to Guntur jail.

There is also speculation about his possible move to turn approver, though earlier petitions to that effect were not accepted. With his arrest, investigators are expected to intensify questioning to uncover the administrative chain of command and potential political links behind the alleged scam.