Switch to: తెలుగు
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Home > Politics

AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy

AP State Beverages Corporation, D Vasudeva Reddy is missing from the state

In a significant development in the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP regime, the CID has arrested Vasudeva Reddy, former Managing Director of AP Beverages Corporation and named A2 in the case. A1 in the case is Raj Kesireddy. Investigators believe Vasudeva Reddy played a central role in the policy design and execution that allegedly enabled irregularities in liquor tenders.

The CID alleges that during his tenure as MD, tender norms were altered in violation of established procedures, benefiting select liquor companies and syndicates. Price structuring and allocation mechanisms are also under scrutiny, with suspicions that decisions caused substantial loss to the state exchequer. Though several accused were arrested earlier, Vasudeva Reddy had remained outside custody until now.

After his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a lower court, he approached the High Court. While the matter was under hearing, he was taken into custody and later remanded until the 27th, following which he was shifted to Guntur jail.

There is also speculation about his possible move to turn approver, though earlier petitions to that effect were not accepted. With his arrest, investigators are expected to intensify questioning to uncover the administrative chain of command and potential political links behind the alleged scam.

