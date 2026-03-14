AP Liquor Scam: High Court Pulls Up ACB Court Over Mithun Reddy Bail Order

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has criticised the Vijayawada ACB Court for going beyond its limits while granting bail to YSR Congress Party MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy in the liquor scam case. However, the High Court refused to cancel the bail granted to him.

While hearing a petition filed by the Special Investigation Team, the High Court said the ACB Court made unnecessary observations that could affect the ongoing investigation. The court pointed out that the investigation is still not complete and the charge sheet against Mithun Reddy has not yet been filed.

According to the High Court, a trial court should confine itself to the issue of bail. Instead, the ACB Court commented on certain pieces of evidence, including technical data and witness statements. The SIT argued that such remarks could weaken the investigation and may even help other accused seek bail.

The High Court agreed that those observations could create complications for the probe. At the same time, it decided not to revoke Mithun Reddy’s bail.

Mithun Reddy is listed as A4 in the liquor scam case registered by the SIT. He was arrested in July last year and later secured bail. Investigators claim he played a key role in the alleged irregularities linked to the liquor policy implemented during the YSRCP government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The High Court has now clarified that the controversial remarks made in the ACB Court order will not influence the ongoing investigation. The probe into the liquor scam continues.