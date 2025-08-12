AP Liquor Scam : Office boys and small employees used for money laundering

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scandal unearthed by the Special Investigation Team created political tremors in Telugu states as several high-profile leaders belonging to YSR Congress party and their associates were put behind the bars after securing incriminating evidences that pointed a staggering Rs 3500 fraud till now. Having filed a chargesheet implicating several big names in July this year, the Andhra Pradesh police continues to dig deep into the scandal.

Now, a fresh chargesheet revealed more startling facts of the modus operandi perpetuated to embezzle crores of money routed through illicit channels. The police have reportedly alleged in its supplementary chargesheet that kickbacks were systematically laundered through low-profile individuals, such as office boys or employees.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused have systematically laundered the kickback amount with the help of low-profile individuals who were working as office boys or employees in the companies owned by the accused. Such employees and individuals acted as couriers and mules for depositing illicit cash into a network of bank accounts linked to the syndicate,” read the Chargesheet.

The SIT has found out that portions of the kickbacks earned through sale of liquor in the last five years when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister were regularly transferred to the accounts of some of the lower rung staff like officer boys, assistants and other employees as salaries and incentives only to be retrieved back to o accounts of the accused. The investigation team contended that this is a classic case of structured money laundering and the pattern is clearly aimed to conceal the original crime proceeds.