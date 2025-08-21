AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the seizure of properties linked to Raj Kesireddy, the main accused in the liquor scam that allegedly took place under the previous YSRCP regime. The SIT investigation revealed that Kesireddy amassed illegal wealth through unregulated liquor sales and used the proceeds to purchase assets in his and his family’s names.

Among the assets identified are 30.20 acres of agricultural land in Damerapalle and Machanpalli villages in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, including land registered under his mother, Kesireddy Subhashini. He also bought a ₹1.46 crore plot in Gachibowli and nearly 100 acres of land in Machanpalli under his company and family names. The government has now authorized the freezing of related bank accounts, and the SIT is set to approach the ACB Court in Vijayawada for formal attachment of the properties.

Kesireddy, who served as an IT advisor in the YSRCP government, allegedly controlled liquor brand distribution and collections from companies. The SIT found he collected over ₹60 crore monthly, with total illegal earnings exceeding ₹3,500 crore. He is also accused of running an organized bribery network with backing from senior political figures.