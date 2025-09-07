x
Home > Politics

AP Liquor Scam Scandal Deepens: Bail Granted but Release Blocked

Published on September 7, 2025 by Sanyogita

AP Liquor Scam Scandal Deepens: Bail Granted but Release Blocked

In a dramatic turn of events, Vijayawada Sub Jail became the centre of protests as the accused in the high-profile liquor scam raised slogans and threatened legal action. Despite being granted bail by the ACB Court, the state government argues that proper procedures must still be followed before release.

Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa, among others, are now preparing to file a petition claiming they were unfairly kept behind bars for over three hours. Balaji Govindappa even staged a noisy protest near the jail gate, shouting slogans like “Down Down DGP,” while blaming the authorities for deliberate delay. He claimed the jail superintendent was “unavailable” despite assurances of release by morning.

But the government stands its ground. Officials point out that bail does not mean instant release. There are important protocols, security checks, and background verifications that must be completed. This is not about stalling the process; it’s about ensuring proper rule of law.

Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh government has filed a house motion petition in the High Court to cancel the bail itself. Because the investigation is far from over. The government believes releasing the accused without full clarity could compromise justice and hinder the ongoing inquiry.

This is not a political vendetta, as the opposition claims. It is a responsible approach to uphold law and order. The people of Andhra Pradesh deserve a transparent and thorough investigation, not shortcuts or sensational protests.

In the end, after over three hours of drama and protests at Vijayawada Sub Jail, the liquor scam accused – Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa – were finally released. Their release came following the completion of all necessary formalities and checks.

