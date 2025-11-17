AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash

The investigation into the alleged liquor scam from the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has taken an unexpected twist. CID SIT officials probing the case discovered that an Odisha-based gang stole a part of the money hidden by the accused. Even more surprising, the gang is believed to have used the stolen cash to buy properties in Odisha, forcing investigators to widen the scope of the inquiry.

Police have already arrested several individuals who reportedly played key roles in liquor sales during the former government. Among them are A1 Raj Kesireddy and A9 Kiran Kumar Reddy, who allegedly hid huge sums of money at multiple secret locations. One such location was the house of A44 Mohan Kollipuri, the brother-in-law of A41 Simon Prasanna.

During that period, Mohan’s brother Anil Kumar was staying at the house due to a leg fracture, and his girlfriend, Rashmitha Behera from Odisha, frequently visited him. She reportedly saw the hidden cash and informed her friend Irshad in Odisha. Irshad, along with local associate Mubarak Ali and four others, travelled to Hyderabad and stole ₹5.8 crore that was stored in six boxes. Mubarak kept two boxes for himself and handed four to Irshad, who then fled to Odisha with Rashmitha.

After the theft, the liquor scam suspects, Simon and Mohan, were forced to pledge their gold and properties so that the lost money could be recovered. During interrogation, Anil Kumar revealed the entire sequence to the SIT. Investigators later found that the stolen cash had been used to purchase properties, which the SIT is now preparing to seize.

The latest findings reveal how the liquor scam money changed hands, travelled across states and ultimately turned into real estate, adding a dramatic layer to one of Andhra Pradesh’s most controversial corruption cases.