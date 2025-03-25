x
AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

During a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha, TDP’s parliamentary leader, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, dropped a bombshell saying that Andhra Pradesh’s liquor trade under YSRCP rule was a ₹99,000 crore scam. He compared it to blockbuster movies like RRR and Pushpa, which earned ₹1,700-2,000 crores, but AP’s liquor mafia pocketed far more.  

Out of the ₹99,000 crore, a shocking ₹18,000 crore was misused, while another ₹4,000 crore was illegally moved to Dubai and Africa through shell companies. A Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm, linked to a man named N. Sunil Reddy, allegedly transferred ₹2,000 crore to Dubai alone.  MP explained the scam mirrored movie production, pre-production (promising prohibition), production (pressuring distilleries to hike prices), and distribution (selling new, obscure brands through govt-run shops). The YSRCP allegedly took control of 25 distilleries, introduced 26 new brands, and pushed sales in cash-only transactions—only ₹650 crore was digital, said Devarayulu. He requested the central government for an ED inquiry over the scam and money laundering. 

Next Megastar's Film all set for Grand Launch Previous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Safeguarding Divine Wealth and Legacy
