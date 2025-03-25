AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha

During a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha, TDP’s parliamentary leader, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, dropped a bombshell saying that Andhra Pradesh’s liquor trade under YSRCP rule was a ₹99,000 crore scam. He compared it to blockbuster movies like RRR and Pushpa, which earned ₹1,700-2,000 crores, but AP’s liquor mafia pocketed far more.

Out of the ₹99,000 crore, a shocking ₹18,000 crore was misused, while another ₹4,000 crore was illegally moved to Dubai and Africa through shell companies. A Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm, linked to a man named N. Sunil Reddy, allegedly transferred ₹2,000 crore to Dubai alone. MP explained the scam mirrored movie production, pre-production (promising prohibition), production (pressuring distilleries to hike prices), and distribution (selling new, obscure brands through govt-run shops). The YSRCP allegedly took control of 25 distilleries, introduced 26 new brands, and pushed sales in cash-only transactions—only ₹650 crore was digital, said Devarayulu. He requested the central government for an ED inquiry over the scam and money laundering.