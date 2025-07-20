x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Liquor Scam – YS Jagan was the mastermind

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Confusion prevails over Mudragada Padmanabham health condition:
image
AP Liquor Scam – YS Jagan was the mastermind
image
Rashmika turns a businesswoman
image
After Kannappa, Vishnu aspires to make a film on Ravana
image
KTR tapped Kavitha’s phone calls retaliates Congress

AP Liquor Scam – YS Jagan was the mastermind

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam that reportedly took place during the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party is creating tremors in the political circles due to the arrest of several high-profile individuals from prominent bureaucrats to bigwig politicians to notable advisors. The arrest of YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who is a close aide and loyal supporter of Jagan, has marked a significant turn in the ongoing probe by the special investigation team.

On Saturday, SIT authorities have filed a 300 page charge sheet which reportedly shed light on how crores of money earned through a distorted liquor policy by compromising the terms of conditions and flouting the norms were routed to some prominent individuals linked with the ruling party. It is of no surprise that the name of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy surfaced in the charge sheet at several findings noted by the CID authorities.

It is an open secret that YS Jagan Mohan and his close associates siphoned off crores of money through the contentious liquor policy during the 2019-2024 period. Immediately after coming to power, Jagan’s government cancelled the licenses and didn’t call for tenders from the public players. Instead, the government directly took control of the outlets and sold liquor at the behest of those who were in power. Several low quality brands were sold in the name of new companies at prohibitive prices.

What the previous government did was nothing but a day light robbery in the name of liquor sale and all this could happen without the notice of the Chief Minister is far-fetched. Only those in Jagan’s coterie called shots with regard to formulation of the policy and allotment of licenses to distilleries.

Investigation officers had so far arrested 12 persons. They included Mithun Reddy, Kessireddy Rajashekar Reddy, former IT Adviser to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy; K. Dhanunjaya Reddy, Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office; Krishna Mohan Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to then Chief Minister; director of Bharati Cements Balaji Govindappa, former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Rajashekar Reddy’s personal assistant Dilip Kumar, Chanikya, and Sajjala Sridhar Reddy.

In the capacity of Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might not have a direct role in the commission of this fraud, but the key findings of the investigation team and the manner in which such a huge scam was orchestrated clearly points all fingers towards the ‘Mastermind’ who was behind this embezzlement.

Next Confusion prevails over Mudragada Padmanabham health condition: Previous Rashmika turns a businesswoman
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika turns a businesswoman
image
After Kannappa, Vishnu aspires to make a film on Ravana
image
Crucial Season for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Confusion prevails over Mudragada Padmanabham health condition:
image
AP Liquor Scam – YS Jagan was the mastermind
image
Rashmika turns a businesswoman
image
After Kannappa, Vishnu aspires to make a film on Ravana
image
KTR tapped Kavitha’s phone calls retaliates Congress

Most Read

image
Confusion prevails over Mudragada Padmanabham health condition:
image
AP Liquor Scam – YS Jagan was the mastermind
image
KTR tapped Kavitha’s phone calls retaliates Congress

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look