Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
AP Liquor Scam: YS Sharmila Grills YS Jagan

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

AP Liquor Scam: YS Sharmila Grills YS Jagan

APCC President YS Sharmila has launched a sharp attack on her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan, questioning why he refuses to demand an investigation if he truly believes he’s done nothing wrong. Her comments came during discussions about the ongoing liquor scam probe.

Sharmila directly challenged YS Jagan’s stance, asking why someone claiming innocence wouldn’t boldly call for any kind of inquiry. She pointed out that their father YSR always said he’d accept any punishment, even hanging, if found guilty of wrongdoing. “Why can’t Jagan show the same courage?” she questioned.

The Congress leader described the unfolding liquor scam investigation as resembling daily episodes of a thriller series. She highlighted how the previous government operated without digital payments for liquor purchases, relying only on cash transactions. This cash-heavy system, according to Sharmila, made large-scale corruption obvious to anyone paying attention.

Sharmila expressed outrage over Jagan’s recent comments about “stripping police uniforms,” calling such statements inappropriate for someone who served as Chief Minister. She reminded everyone how police were allegedly misused during his tenure to harass opposition leaders, including Raghurama and several others.

The APCC chief specifically mentioned the controversial Jatwani case, describing police behavior during that period as extremely cruel. She advised Jagan to think carefully before making statements that belittle law enforcement officers.

Despite winning only 11 seats in recent elections, Sharmila noted that their tactics and YS Jagan’s cheap behavior remain unchanged, suggesting no lessons have been learned from the electoral defeat.

